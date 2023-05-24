At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western American Falls Reservoir and Aberdeen.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.