At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Southeast Inl, or 22 miles south of Terreton,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Roberts, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.