At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Roberts, or 14 miles southeast of Terreton, moving northeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Roberts, Hamer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction and southern Saint Anthony
Sand Dunes.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.