At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Roberts, or 14 miles southeast of Terreton, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Roberts, Hamer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction and southern Saint Anthony

Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.