At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Lake Walcott, Cold Water Rest Area, Yale Rest Area and

Idahome.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.