IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.