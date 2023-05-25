At 603 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Gannett to 11 miles
southeast of Richfield. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Carey, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Richfield and Gannett.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
