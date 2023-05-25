At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Hailey to 6 miles
southwest of Gannett. Movement was north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Little Wood Reservoir and Bellevue.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
