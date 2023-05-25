At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 19 miles northwest of Minidoka to near Declo.

Movement was north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Declo, Albion, Acequia, Kimama and

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.