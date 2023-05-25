At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong
thunderstorms 12 miles east of Craters Of The Moon, or 15 miles
south of Arco, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Craters Of The Moon, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte City, Coxs
Well Airport and Howe.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.