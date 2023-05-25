At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong

thunderstorms 12 miles east of Craters Of The Moon, or 15 miles

south of Arco, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Craters Of The Moon, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte City, Coxs

Well Airport and Howe.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.