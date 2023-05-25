At 756 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Northwest Inl to 10 miles

southwest of Atomic City. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Atomic City, Northwest Inl, Central Inl and Lone Pine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.