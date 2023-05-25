At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles north of Galena Lodge to 11 miles west

of Chilly Barton Flat to Mackay. Movement was north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Sunbeam, Chilly Barton Flat, Clayton,

Willow Creek Summit, Summit Reservoir, Bonanza, Livingston Mill, Herd

Lake, Bayhorse Lake and Mt Borah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.