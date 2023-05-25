At 849 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles north of Galena Lodge to 17 miles

south of Challis to 15 miles northeast of Chilly Barton Flat.

Movement was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Clayton, Willow Creek Summit, Ellis, Summit Reservoir,

Livingston Mill, Bayhorse Lake and Meadow Peak.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.