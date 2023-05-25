At 901 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Lima to 11 miles

northwest of Northwest Inl to Central Inl. Movement was north at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Inl, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Big Southern Butte, Lone

Pine and Howe.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.