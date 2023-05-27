At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm near
Henry, or 7 miles southeast of Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, brief moderate rain, and
occasional lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Wayan, southern Palisades Reservoir, southern Blackfoot Reservoir,
Henry, Mill Canyon Campground and Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If you are
on Blackfoot Reservoir or Palisades, you should consider moving to
shore until the storm passes.