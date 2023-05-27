At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm near

Henry, or 7 miles southeast of Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, brief moderate rain, and

occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Wayan, southern Palisades Reservoir, southern Blackfoot Reservoir,

Henry, Mill Canyon Campground and Grays Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If you are

on Blackfoot Reservoir or Palisades, you should consider moving to

shore until the storm passes.