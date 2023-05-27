At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Garden City, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Fish Haven and

Minnetonka Cave.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If

recreating on Bear Lake, move to shore immediately.