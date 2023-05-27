At 454 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

west of Alpine, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, brief moderate rain, and frequent

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, move to shore immediately.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.