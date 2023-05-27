At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Henrys Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Shotgun Village and Raynolds Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Henry’ Lake, move to shore now. Remember, lightning

can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move

to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.