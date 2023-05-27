At 809 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Swanlake to 8 miles northwest of Preston to

Franklin, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, occasional lightning, and moderate to

heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles,

Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Clifton, Oxford, Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton,

Fish Haven, Mink Creek, Whitney and Riverdale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.