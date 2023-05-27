At 809 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from near Swanlake to 8 miles northwest of Preston to
Franklin, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, occasional lightning, and moderate to
heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles,
Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Clifton, Oxford, Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton,
Fish Haven, Mink Creek, Whitney and Riverdale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.