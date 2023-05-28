At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, moving east-southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, moderate rain, and occasional
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave,
Ovid, Mapleton, Fish Haven, Liberty, Mink Creek, Whitney and
Riverdale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If
recreating on or near Bear Lake, be prepared to seek shelter.