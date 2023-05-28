At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, moving east-southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, moderate rain, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave,

Ovid, Mapleton, Fish Haven, Liberty, Mink Creek, Whitney and

Riverdale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If

recreating on or near Bear Lake, be prepared to seek shelter.