At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dubois, moving southeast at 15 mph. Weak to moderate rotation was
evident within this storm and it may intensify over the next hour.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief moderate
rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects and cause difficult driving conditions on
the Interstate.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois and Small.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
