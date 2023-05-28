At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dubois, moving southeast at 15 mph. Weak to moderate rotation was

evident within this storm and it may intensify over the next hour.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief moderate

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects and cause difficult driving conditions on

the Interstate.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois and Small.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.