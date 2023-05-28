At 923 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Parker, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, half inch hail, occasional lightning,

and moderate to heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Marysville, Parker, Drummond, Chester, Ashton Reservoir, St

Anthony, Warm River, northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Tetonia

Research Station and Ashton Hill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.