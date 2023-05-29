At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rupert, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, Lake Walcott, Declo, Minidoka, Acequia and Interstate 84 And

86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If

recreating on Lake Walcott, you should consider moving to shore now.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.