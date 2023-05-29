At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of Snowville, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, half inch hail, heavy rain, and

frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects as well as create hazardous driving

conditions along Interstate 84.

Locations impacted include…

Holbrook Summit, Holbrook and Stone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.