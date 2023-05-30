At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Chesterfield, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry and Grays Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, you may want to head to shore and

seak shelter. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from

the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.