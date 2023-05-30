At 404 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Holbrook Summit, or 10 miles west of Malad, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, Pleasantview and Holbrook Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.