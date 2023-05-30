At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms 8

miles northwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, moderate rain, and occasional

lighting.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, Lake Walcott, western American Falls

Reservoir and Aberdeen.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If

recreating on American Falls Reservoir, now would be a good time to

move to shore.