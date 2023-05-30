At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over
northern Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If
recreating on Palisades Reservoir, move to shore now.
