Locations impacted include… Palisades Reservoir and Irwin. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If recreating on Palisades Reservoir, move to shore now.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional lightning.

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over northern Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 15 mph.

