At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Carey to 20 miles southeast of

Picabo to 24 miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 17 miles northeast

of Minidoka. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, half inch hail, very heavy rain, and

frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Carey, Craters Of The Moon, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, Bear Trap

Airport, Pilar Butte and Coxs Well Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If

recreating near Craters of the Moon, you should move to safety now.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.