At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Blackfoot, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, heavy rain, and

frequent lighting.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Goshen, Shelley, Firth, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Groveland, Basalt and Wapello.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.