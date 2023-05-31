At 155 PM MDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm over

Ketchum. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ketchum, Sun Valley, and areas along Warm Springs Creek.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.