At 207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Darlington, or 7 miles east of Mackay. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Up to nickel size hail and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Custer and

northwestern Butte Counties between Darlington and Mackey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.