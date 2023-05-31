At 207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Darlington, or 7 miles east of Mackay. This storm was nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…Up to nickel size hail and heavy rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Custer and
northwestern Butte Counties between Darlington and Mackey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
