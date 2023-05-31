At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and Jackpot Fire Department.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley Reservoir, Oakley and Bostetter Ranger Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.

Jackpot Fire Department in Nevada reported a funnel cloud that has

since dissipated but the overall storm structure continues to rotate.