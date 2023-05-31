At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Craters Of The Moon to 9 miles east of
Carey to 18 miles east of Richfield to 20 miles northwest of Minidoka
to 13 miles north of Paul. Movement was northeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, half inch hail, heavy rain, and
occasional lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Craters Of The Moon, Kimama and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
