If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, consider moving to shore. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Blackfoot Reservoir and Henry. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weak thunderstorm 7 miles south of Henry, moving north at 10 mph.

