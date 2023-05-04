At 244 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported a strong thunderstorm

over Burley, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Heyburn and Paul.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.