At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 10 miles south of Southwest Inl to 9 miles west of

Craters Of The Moon to 8 miles southwest of Bellevue, moving north

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, pea size hail, blowing dust, and

frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Arco, Carey, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay

Reservoir, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Gannett,

Darlington, Southwest Inl, Trail Creek Pass, Craters Of The Moon,

Galena Lodge, Moore, Butte City and Garfield Ranger Station.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.