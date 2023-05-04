At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 10 miles south of Southwest Inl to 9 miles west of
Craters Of The Moon to 8 miles southwest of Bellevue, moving north
at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, pea size hail, blowing dust, and
frequent lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Arco, Carey, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay
Reservoir, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Gannett,
Darlington, Southwest Inl, Trail Creek Pass, Craters Of The Moon,
Galena Lodge, Moore, Butte City and Garfield Ranger Station.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.