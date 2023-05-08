At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Moran Junction, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Moran Junction and Colter Bay Village around 650 PM MDT.

Buffalo Valley Ranch around 655 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.