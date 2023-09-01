At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

south of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, half inch hail, and brief moderate

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Elba, Mt Harrison, and City Of Rocks.

If outdoors or recreating in City of Rocks, consider seeking shelter

inside a building or vehicle.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.