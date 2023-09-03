At 717 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Merna, which is also 27 miles east of Thayne,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bondurant.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

northwestern Wyoming.