At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 10 miles northeast of

Preston, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Bloomington, Mink Creek,

Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton, and Fish Haven.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If

you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.