At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles southeast of Rogerson, or 15 miles northeast of Jackpot, moving
northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy
rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, and Bostetter Ranger Station.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.