At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Rogerson, or 15 miles northeast of Jackpot, moving

northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, and Bostetter Ranger Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.