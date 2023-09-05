At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, American Falls, Neeley, Lake Walcott, western American Falls

Reservoir, Rockland, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Pilar Butte,

Idahome, and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Lake Walcott, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If

you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.