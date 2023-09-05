At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

American Falls, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite,

Springfield, Rockford, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree,

Pocatello Airport, and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop.

Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If

you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.