At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds

along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Taber to near

Chubbuck. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose,

Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Fort

Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge, Groveland, Basalt, East Butte, and Wapello.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.