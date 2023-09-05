At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds
along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Taber to near
Chubbuck. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose,
Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Fort
Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Fort Hall
Putnam Lodge, Groveland, Basalt, East Butte, and Wapello.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.