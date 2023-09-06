At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Walcott, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cold Water Rest Area,

Yale Rest Area, Pilar Butte, Idahome, Massacre Rocks, and Interstate

84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.