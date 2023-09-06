At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with strong

outflow winds over Pocatello Airport, or near Pocatello, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Pocatello

Airport, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.