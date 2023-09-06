At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with strong
outflow winds over Pocatello Airport, or near Pocatello, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Pocatello
Airport, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.