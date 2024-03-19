POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If this nice weather is making you think about summer fun, the City of Pocatello is at work to make that happen.

At O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello, crews are getting busy to install a splash pad to add to the parks brooklyn’s playground area.

The splash pad will be just to the east of the pavillion.

The new play area should be ready to go this summer.

The new area is funded in part with a $400,000 grant to the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department from Idaho Central Credit Union.