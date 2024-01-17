POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will take place on April 27 at Lookout Point in Pocatello.

Lookout Point is located at 426 West Lewis Street.

On average, more than 4,000 people attend this free event to learn about our local environment from local businesses and organizations.

The fair will feature a wide range of exhibits, demonstrations, and activities that are designed to educate and inspire people of all ages. Visitors can expect to learn about topics such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, wildlife conservation, and eco-friendly products and services. They can also participate in hands-on activities.

There are vendor spaces available for this year’s fair. If you are interested in participating in the 2024 event, visit envirofair.org/booths/ or contact Brenna Olson, Environmental Technician at bolson@pocatello.gov for a booth. Applications for exhibitors are due by March 11.

Volunteers are also needed. This is a great volunteer opportunity for service groups or individuals interested in helping with kids’ activities, clean-up, and other tasks. Contact Jennifer Flynn at jflynn@pocatello.gov if you are interested in volunteering or visit envirofair.org/volunteers/ to sign up today. Each volunteer will get a free t-shirt, and to get one in an exact size, sign up by noon on Monday, March 4. The final day to sign up is April 15.