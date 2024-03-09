IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Five local basketball teams, two wrestling teams, and two dozen wrestlers capped the winter sports season with state championships!
You can check out our winter sports recap and more on the final Sports Line Friday Night of the school year!
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.