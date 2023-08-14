SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – This football season, starting this year, Sports Line will feature a Game of the Week, starting with Century vs. Sugar-Salem this Friday night.

The Diamondbacks taking on the Diggers is the lone matchup between East Idaho teams in Week 0. Sugar-Salem is coming off another 3A state championship and a perfect season, while Century looks to continue rebuilding after a 1-7 campaign in 2022.

It’s the first meeting between these two teams in almost three years, when Sugar-Salem won a nail biter 13-7 Aug. 28, 2020 in the season opener for both squads.

We will have a live preview of the Game of the Week Friday on Local News 8 at 6, and the highlights will air on Local News 8 at 10.